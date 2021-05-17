Uttarakhand govt extends COVID curfew by another week

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the coronavirus curfew in the state by another week, making it mandatory for people attending marriage functions to bring their negative COVID report to the programme.

The COVID curfew which was to come to an end at 6 am on May 18 has been extended up to 6 am on May 25, Cabinet Minister and the state government's official spokesman Subodh Uniyal told reporters here.

People attending a marriage ceremony will have to bring with them their negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours. The number of guests at a marriage ceremony will be limited to 20, he said.

The decision to extend the curfew has been taken to break the transmission chain of the infection, Uniyal said.

The number of people attending funerals has also been limited to 20. They will need a curfew pass issued by the administration to go to a cremation or burial ground.

PDS outlets, grocery and bakery shops will remain open from 7 am to 10 am during the period.

Banks will open from 10 am to 2 pm.

