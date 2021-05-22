How to motivate yourself to study: Some practical tips

Do you want to become a successful person? To do this, you have to study a lot and gain knowledge that will be useful for you later in life. But how hard it is to make you spend time reading books and studying the necessary information. You want to go for a walk, watch a movie, or hang out with friends.

How to start motivating yourself to study? Where to start?

Psychologists have studied this problem and concluded that people who want to motivate themselves to study should be given twelve basic tips.

Tip 1. Friends, you look up to

Look at the people around you, among them, there are unsuccessful people, as well as successful and lucky in life. Pay attention to friends who are doing well in life. Analyze what helped them succeed in life? Success, good job, respect, promotion all this comes not at once, but gradually and through your knowledge. Thanks to the knowledge a person creates a path in life.

Tip 2. Competition

Find a friend who also, like you, wants to learn, gain knowledge and find a good job in the future. If you and your friend share your achievements and even brag a little to each other, that's not a bad thing. Competition in getting good knowledge never hurts anyone, and even on the contrary will motivate you to get even more of the knowledge you need.

Tip 3. A mentor older than you

It is good if you can be motivated to study well by someone older than you, it can be a teacher, parents, just a close acquaintance. Try to ask more questions at the lecture, as the more you will learn some new things, the better you will motivate yourself to study. Do not be shy to ask questions to your professor or lecturer, you will get an answer, because a person who asks questions is considered goal-oriented, aimed at the result.

Tip 4. Motivation is your goal

When a person has a goal to get a certain profession, he will study to get the necessary knowledge, because he needs it in life, after all, without knowledge he can't cure a man as a doctor, or build a factory, as an engineer. Set a goal for yourself what profession you want to learn - this is your motivation.

Tip 5. Set a goal and evaluate yourself

Make a list of tasks for each day and stick to that list. If you set a goal for today to write an essay, you should do it, or at least use paper writing help. After reaching the point, don't forget to reward yourself, and buy yourself a chocolate bar or go for a walk with a friend. The achieved goal should always be appreciated and rewarded even a simple candy or chocolate bar.

Tip 6. Motivation through order and aesthetics

Try to motivate yourself through order and aesthetics. Clean up your desk, arrange everything nicely and comfortably. Buy new notebooks, pens, pencils. Make yourself cozy on your desk, stick your life goal above your desk, look at it, and strive for it.

Tip 7. Ideal conditions for studying

Create the ideal conditions for study turn off the phone, TV, surround yourself with peace, use earplugs if you need them, they are very helpful. If you like to study with the music, turn on calm and not distracting music and study.

Tip 8. Never compare studying to having fun

If you compare studying to walking down the street or to some kind of entertainment, you can never motivate yourself to study well.

I hope these tips will help you find motivation. And the main thing to remember is that your studies are primarily for you, not for your relatives, friends, and parents.

