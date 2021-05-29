Left Menu

National Health Mission: Centre clears Rs 1,163 crore annual plan for Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:53 IST
National Health Mission: Centre clears Rs 1,163 crore annual plan for Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has approved an annual plan worth Rs 1,163.40 crore for Jammu and Kashmir under the National Health Mission (NHM), an official said on Saturday.

It will help strengthen the healthcare system in the union territory with a special emphasis on mitigation of the coronavirus, NHM Mission Director in Jammu and Kashmir Yasin Choudhary said.

The Rs 1,163.40 crore annual plan is for 2021-22.

He said an increment for contractual employees under the mission has also been approved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021