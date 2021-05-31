Motion Education to Provide free NEET & JEE Coaching for students who lost their parents due to COVID-19

• Motion Education has been extending helping hand to Kota police and people with medicare products such as masks, sanitizers, face shields, and Oxygen vans New Delhi, May 31, 2021: Motion Education Private Ltd, India’s fastest growing education Start-up and a leading coaching institute in Kota for Medical, Engineering, and other prestigious competitive examinations NEET, has announced that it would provide free coaching facilities to students who lost parents to COVID. Motion Education has already initiated the process of setting up a selection mechanism to decide the beneficiaries for the free coaching program. Motion Education has taken up several social relief measures in view of combating the COVID-19 crisis. Recently, it has ramped up the support to the people of Kota in combating COVID through various community outreach and social media awareness campaigns. It has been contributing with medicare products such as masks, sanitizers, face shields, and Oxygen vans. The company has handed over 200 face shields and nearly 1,000 masks donate to local police personnel who are one of the most vulnerable groups given the rising COVID-19 cases in the city which is a national coaching hub. Announcing social initiatives Mr Nitin Vijay, Managing Director, Motion Education said, “The second wave of COVID-19 has affected human lives in several ways. There are hundreds of children who lost their parents or earning member of the family. It is high time for all of us to unite against this deadly battle against COVID-19. To provide some high-quality coaching and relief, we are offering free JEE and NEET coaching to those students who lost their parents and aspire to become an engineer or doctor. If they come to our main Centre at Kota, we will be offering them free coaching and other facilities.” “Our company will bear the expenses of the coaching of those students who join us in Kota. Now, Motion has started integrating technology into its specialised content to provide customised solutions to each student. With such customized solutions, these students would be benefited enormously. Our vision and motto is – ‘Nurturing potential through education,’ hence we will be encouraged to see the success of these students who are already bearing unbearable personal loss,” added Mr Vijay. Motion Education’s awareness posts on social media focuses on COVID-related complications, preventive measures and encouraging people for plasma donation. Its social media awareness campaign has got tremendous response and created a support system for the authorities as well.

