FHRAI urges govt to include banquet halls in hotels as vaccination venue for corporate sector

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Wednesday said it has requested the central government to include banquet halls in hotels as mass immunisation venue for the corporate sector.

The association has suggested to the health and family welfare ministry to make necessary changes in the vaccination guidelines for this, the apex hospitality industry body said in a statement.

Banquet halls in hotels are better equipped than schools, colleges, or community halls for this purpose, it added.

''The availability of vaccines is anticipated to only increase from here during which safe and controlled environments will be required to accommodate and vaccinate citizens.

''Banquet halls in hotels offer just the right kind of venue that will facilitate and expedite the vaccination drive,'' FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

FHRAI requests the ministry to consider its suggestion and make necessary changes in the vaccination guidelines to include banquet halls in hotels as venues for mass immunisation of corporates, he added.

Hotels have been at the frontline and have been serving doctors and other health workers since the first lockdown and are fully aware of operating with the required safety guidelines, Kohli said.

