Capgemini India Launches Its Flagship Hackathon, Tech Challenge 2021

The annual hackathon will also feature a regional level competition for freshers and college students Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Capgemini in India today announced the launch of Tech Challenge 2021, the eighth season of its unique hackathon designed to identify the best programmers from across India. This hackathon invites passionate developers and tech enthusiasts to leverage their skills to design innovative solutions for a sustainable future, aligned to Capgemini's purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for a sustainable and inclusive future.

The contest is open to all tech enthusiasts across India who possess a knack for innovation and disruptive technology. Interested candidates can participate by registering online on the Capgemini Tech Challenge website.

This year contestants will participate in intense challenges across 4 key areas: Development; Cloud; Digital Technologies; and Insights and Data. Tech Challenge 2021 will also feature dedicated regional tracks specifically for students and freshers, which will run for one month; the top 20 candidates will qualify directly to be part of the Tech Challenge finale. Additionally, Tech Challenge 2021 will also invite participation from the NASSCOM 10000 start-ups community.

Tech Challenge has seen a tremendous increase in participation of tech programmers year-on-year, with 7.5 Lakh registrations so far over the past seven years. Last year, Tech Challenge saw close to 250,000 registrations with 35% of the total registrations coming from female tech enthusiasts. 2020 finalists competed to develop solutions to address mobility challenges for people with special needs, including those with disabilities and elderly citizens.

The winners of Tech Challenge 2021 will be selected based on their final presentations involving the use of emerging technologies to design innovative solutions and prototypes. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to win numerous Tech Challenge and Campus prizes such as Skill Track Winners, Referral Winners, Fastest Finger, Top 5 Language Coders, Zone wise winners, Social Coder, and Top Women Coder.

The contest is now live, and registration is open until July 19, 2021.

About Capgemini Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com Capgemini in India comprises over 125,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli. Learn more about Capgemini in India at www.capgemini.com/in-en.

