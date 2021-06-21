Even the COVID-19 pandemic was not enough to disrupt this University from developing novel breakthroughs in research

This University has been formulating effective concepts and solutions to the challenges which have been faced by many in the society, through its research innovations and novel studies. Vadodara, Gujarat’s Parul University, has been one of the notable institutions which has cultivated a culture of extensive research within the fabrics of its teaching and learning processes. The University, through its Centre of Research for Development has been facilitating numerous avenues for conducting real-time research projects both intramural and extramural, amongst its students and faculties. Owing to these research exploits, the University has received grants of uptoRs 1.75 crores. The fundamental philosophy behind its academic exploits has been centred on providing a kind of education which solves the challenges faced by the society, and this has become even more apparent from its research initiatives during this pandemic period. One of the main drives behind Parul University has been its never ending search for knowledge and innovative concepts through effective research. The University has been industrious in developing various technologies and concepts which have provided the highest degree of utility in the medical, economic, academic and social spheres of life. As a result of the novelty of its faculties and students, it has successfully filed 101 patents and published 77 patents, with 49 applied and granted copyrights. This has been the evidence of the value-adding nature of Parul University’s education, which teaches students from a problem to a solution. Parul University’s Centre of Research for Development has been at the cornerstone of the research projects which have been undertaken by the faculties and students. The centre has been creating numerous channels with reputed external institutions and organisations on both a national and a global level. Through such coordinations the University has developed channels with granting authorities such as Royal Academy of Engineering, UK, with 83 Lacs in grants, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with 53 Lacs, Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST) providing 14 Lacs, Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission (GSBTM) offering 25 Lacs and a European Union funded project CABCIN having a total of 67 Lacs. The University’s researchers have been working in various problem areas such as IoT and digital technology for sustainability, IT for nutrition, COVID-19 preventive and support measures, sanitization and sanitation technologies amongst others. Some of the projects include research on “AI, IoT and digital technologies for future sustainable smart cities” and “the design and pilot implementation of open-access web-portal using machine learning for predictive analysis and visualization of maternal and child under-nutrition in India on NFHS data” by its medical faculties. In addition, Parul University’s research faculties have also worked on COVID-19 related projects, to solve the many inconveniences caused due to the pandemic. Projects such as “the formulation and development of curcumin and ascorbic acid nutraceutical granules sachet as a preventive measure for COVID-19, and a project on UV based large scale instinctive sanitization of agglomerative products which makes use of UV technology were amongst the sanctioned projects. Particularly for its 750 bedded multi-speciality Hospital, Parul Sevashram Hospital, the University has been researching effective technological solutions to support healthcare workers. A recent project conducted resulted in the development of clenotechflex, a self controlled cleaning robot, for ensuring sanitary COVID wards. Beyond the scope of extramural research projects, Parul University has also been focusing on developing intramural research throughout its academic initiatives. The University has been making countless contributions to the academic knowledge bank through research paper publications. A total of 1100 papers have been published in notable academic authorities and 482 Books and chapters in edited volumes, books and papers published.

As a way of providing effective guidance in research and ensuring excellence in academics, the University has in place 236 Ph.D faculty guides. This has created within the campus an ecosystem of continuous search for new heights of knowledge. “These recent projects are a few amongst the many research initiatives which we have undertaken and as a University i am pleased to share that we have not allowed this pandemic to limit the impact of our research and for that reason, we will continuously develop leading breakthroughs in numerous problem areas' , said PU’s Governing Body Member and Medical Director, Dr.Geetika Patel.

