Uttarakhand CM releases coffee table book on Kumbh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday released a coffee table book on Kumbh.

Titled ''Kumbh: Aastha, Virasat aur Vigyan'', the book contains photographs related to the event, its historical background and the scientific aspect of the religious congregation, an official release here said.

Speaking at the launch, the chief minister said Kumbh is a symbol of India's cultural heritage and faith and congratulated the publishers.

Rawat said the book will help people understand the cultural significance of Kumbh.

