PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:30 IST
Teachers to be vaccinated to facilitate re-opening of schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru, July 21 (PTI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the teachers of government and private schools would be vaccinated against COVID-19 so that schools could be re-opened without the children getting the infection from the faculty.

In tweets, Sudhakar said the State government wants early re-opening of schools.

''The corona vaccine will be given on a priority basis to teachers and non-teaching staff of all government, aided and unaided private schools in the State for the early re-opening of schools keeping the future of children in mind,'' the Minister said.

The schools were shut this academic year in view of the COVID-19 scare though online classes were on.

As health experts have expressed apprehension over children getting infected if and when the third wave of COVID-19 strikes, the government intensified the vaccination of adults to ensure they do not pass on the infection to the young.

Currently, there is no vaccine for those below 18 years of age.

