Cabinet approves setting up of central university in Ladakh

The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the setting up of a central university in the union territory of Ladakh.The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim of addressing regional imbalances in higher education level and stimulating the intellectual current within the broader society of Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim of addressing regional imbalances in higher education level and stimulating the intellectual current within the broader society of Ladakh.

''Welcome PM Shri @narendramodi's approval for establishing a central university in Ladakh. This will remove regional imbalances in higher education in line with the NEP and open new opportunities for the youth,'' Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

''Being built with a cost of ₹750 crore, the central university in Ladakh will help ignite the intellectual prowess of the local youth, facilitate creation of a knowledge-based society and promote overall growth and development of Ladakh, Leh & Kargil regions,'' he added. According to sources, a bill will be introduced for amending the Central Universities Act, 2009. ''The Cabinet also approved the introduction of a bill, namely, 'The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021' in Parliament. This would increase access and quality of higher education and also act as pace setter for other educational institutions in the region by promoting the avenues of higher education and research facilities for the people of the Union Territory. ''The university will address the regional imbalances at the higher education level and stimulate the intellectual current within the broader society of Ladakh. This will also be instrumental in strengthening democratic values and promoting overall growth and development of Ladakh,'' a source said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on last Independence Day had announced that a new university would be established in Ladakh. The Union finance Minister had also announced about it in the Budget Speech 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

