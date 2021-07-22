NBCC to provide funding for setting up new lab space at IIT, Madras

NBCC (India) Limited has provided funding to set up lab space at the Thaiyur campus of IIT, Madras to help researchers conduct cutting-edge research, the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor said in a statement on Thursday.

The proposed building will come up over an area of 1,018 sq metres and will have various facilities, it said. It will help meet the growing infrastructure requirements of the institute and its researchers to conduct cutting-edge research to benefit the nation and the world at large, it added.

''The new lab space, funded by NBCC (India) Limited, will enable the setting up of 12 additional labs of 10x5 sq metres. ''The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has provided land for this new initiative and will also ensure the availability of various utilities such as water, electricity, and sanitation. It will take over the lab space once construction is completed and will also provide the required funds for its upkeep and maintenance,'' the statement said.

The NBCC (India) Limited is a Government of India Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) in the Navaratna category. The partnership was facilitated by the strategic alliances division of the PSA's office.

Senior officials from NBCC (India) Limited, IIT Madras and the Office of the PSA were present while signing the Memorandum of Understanding on July 19 at the NBCC Bhawan.

IIT, Madras is known for its various departments and advanced research programmes. Over the years, the institute has built new research centres, academic blocks and labs. Principal Scientific Adviser, K VijayRaghavan said, ''IIT, Madras spearheads several research programmes aligned with the focus areas of national and global interest. Various departments and advanced research centres of the institution have trained numerous students and scholars. ''These programmes, however, need infrastructure – centres of excellence, academic blocks, lab facilities, among others. NBCC (India)'s support to facilitate a lab space at the Thaiyur campus of IIT, Madras is very welcome in this regard,'' PTI PR TDS TDS

