Rajasthan govt constitutes committee to decide date, SOPs for reopening educational institutions

The Rajasthan government on Friday constituted a committee of five ministers to decide a date and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of educational institutions in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a virtual meeting with ministers and officials, following a decision to form a committee was taken. In a statement, the chief minister said that in view of the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision should be taken after careful deliberation regarding the SOPs for opening educational institutions.

The committee of ministers will interact with ministries of health and human resources, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other states where educational institutions have been reopened and discuss their experience and feedback. Also, after taking information about the guidelines issued by the government of India, the date of opening of educational institutions and SOPs will be decided.

In-principle decision to restart educational institutions was taken in the meeting of the state council of ministers on Thursday. The committee included Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Minister of State for Medical and Technical Education Subhash Garg.

