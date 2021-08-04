Chief Minister's Educational Empowerment Fund will be used as part of the 'Vidyakiranam' initiative: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Chief Minister's Educational Empowerment Fund will be utilised as part of the 'Vidyakiranam' initiative to provide education to students using digital tools.

The CM, while inaugurating the web portal of the project, said that 'Vidyakiranam' aims to strengthen the public education system in Kerala by making available digital learning tools to all students, including those belonging to socially and economically disadvantaged groups, according to a press release.

Vijayan also said, in the release, that the funds will be used for educational purposes only and a system has been set up to disburse the money through the web portal-- https://vidyakiranam.kerala.gov.in.

A system has also been set up under the 'Vidyakiranam' project for using companies' CSR funds.

Besides disbursal of funds, the portal will also contain district wise statistics on the number of children in Kerala who need digital learning materials.

The release said that the project would be implemented in each area through local bodies.

It further said that since connectivity was also important when getting an education at home, discussions have been held with representatives of internet service providers (ISPs) to ensure connectivity issues are addressed.

In the discussions with the ISPs, it was decided that connectivity be ensured everywhere except in extreme places, the release said and added that steps are being taken to find a solution for the remaining areas.

