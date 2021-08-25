LeadSquared launches student admission portal for educational institutions

The portal will enable complete digitization of admission process, from enquiry-until-enrolment LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company known for its admission automation solution, has launched a student admission portal to digitize the student enrollment process. It covers the entire applicant journey from enquiry-until-enrollment, enabling colleges and universities to adhere to a paperless and efficient admission management process. The portal will immensely benefit students to enable a complete digitization and management of admission formalities – all online and with no hassle, with real time updates and tracking admission statuses. The initial launch of the student portal saw over 50 institutions sign up for this feature, with over 400 universities currently using the portal. It has seen successful reception amongst national and international institutes like Amity University, Symbiosis Institute, BML Munjal University, Manipal (U-next), Eastwick college, Stratford University, Gene Juarez Academy, amongst many others. Since the adoption of application portals, some colleges have reported up to 25% increase in inquiries or admission starts. The admission portal not just simplifies the enrollment process but empowers colleges with intent-based tracking of students while they complete their applications online. The student portal allows self-service forms for applicants to create, manage, and track their application journey right until they accept the offer letter digitally. Applicants can register and update personal and other crucial information, upload necessary documents, pay their application fee online, avail discounts and offers (if any), schedule assessments and GD/PI’s, and finally accept offer letters online. Commenting on the efficacy of the student portal in today’s time, Nilesh Patel, CEO, stated, “With the pandemic tumbling down the traditional admission processes, the demand for digitization has increased exponentially. The admission portal reduces the dependency on manual procedures. It enables a paperless assessment and enrollment process while providing features such as automated filling up of certain fields, auto-save at every step, and automated notifications about confirmations to make the student’s digital experience hassle-free”. Murali Krishna, Director, Education Sales, says, “With admission forms being time-consuming and detail intensive, there is always a percentage of students who drop off while filling the form. We nudge the dropped off students to complete the application with automated personalized campaigns while also notifying the counsellors on entry and exit points, helping them pursue the applicant and understand their intent. This has greatly reduced drop off rates across our customers” The self-service portal is also used widely in other industries. The student portal is a part of a broader customer portal umbrella provided by LeadSquared to various sectors such as Finance, healthcare, and real estate in keeping with LeadSquared’s vision to enable paperless processing through digitization.

PWR PWR

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)