Korea Foundation marks 30th anniversary with "2021 KF Mt. Halla Forum"

From Jeju to the World: Channeling the Future of Korea Live stream on Youtube, September 2 (Thursday) - 3 (Friday) ''What are the game changers that will shape our future?'' SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KF(Korea Foundation, President Geun LEE) marks its 30th anniversary with the ''2021 KF Mt. Halla Forum'', to be held both online and offline this September 2 and 3. (www.kfmthallaforum.or.kr/2021) The 2021 KF Mt. Halla Forum focuses on ''Game Changers for the Future''. Under the overarching theme of [Opening a New Chapter: Future Game Changers], the Forum poses the question, ''What are the game changers that will shape our future?'' Speakers representing diverse fields and multiple generations will share their answers, contributing to the distinctive format of the event.

The Forum will comprise of a total of 6 Sessions, including Special Session, Main Session, KF Commemorative Session, Young Innovators Session Jeju Future Session and Jeju PD Lab session. Each session will feature rich discussions to share with the world diverse insights and visions on our future, and to seek means of global cooperation and prosperity.

KF is proud to present the following speakers who will contribute to the discourse: Outlining the big picture with a global perspective in the Special Session: Professor Markus Gabriel (Chair Professor in philosophy at the University of Bonn; genius philosopher known for being ''Germany's youngest chair professor of philosophy'').

An all-star panel of most prominent experts from major disciplines, to explore the future of the Republic of Korea in the Main Sessions: (Artificial Intelligence) Changho SUH, Professor, KAIST; (Bio Sciences) Hyunsook LEE, Professor, Seoul National University; (Art) Daehyung LEE, Director, Hzone; (Space) Hyunjoon YOO, Principal Architect, Hyunjoon Yoo Architects; (Environment) Sang-Hyup KIM, President of Jeju Research Institute; and (Big Data) Gilyoung SONG, Senior Executive Vice President, VAIV Company.

Objectives for the future of international cooperation will be discussed in the KF Commemorative Session, with Hartmut KOSCHYK, Co-Chair, Deutsch-Koreanisches Forum; DINO PATTI DJALAL, Founder, Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI); Heungkyu KIM, Professor, Ajou University; Kijeong NAM, Professor, Seoul National University; Gu Ho EOM, Professor, Hanyang University; and Hee-Ok LEE, Director, Sungkyun Institute of China Studies.

Experts from the next generation, who have spearheaded innovation in their respective fields with fresh perceptions and out-of-the box thinking, share their outlook for the future from new angles in the Young Innovators Session, with Dong Hun LEE, CEO, Coronamap; Hoonmin CHOI, CEO, TableManager Inc.; Ji-Hoon CHOI, CEO, B-Farmer; and Ji Won KIM, CEO, ReDWit.

The Jeju Future Session showcases the stories Jeju has to offer alongside insights for the future of Jeju, with Young Rocky KIM, CEO, Next Challenge Foundation; Jinju KWON, Chief Marketing Officer, Jeju Beer Company; Eun-Joo KIM, Haenyeo, and Hyung-joon KIM, Haenam, the fishing community of Sillye-ri; and Yongwon LEE, CEO, Sleepinglion Inc.

Discover the unique culture of Jeju along with its public diplomacy assets with the Jeju PD Lab, brought to you in collaboration with YouTube content creators Dan & Joel.

