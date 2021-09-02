Left Menu

Adequate measures taken to ensure smooth conduct of Haryana Civil Service exam: Official

The General Studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the CSAT paper from 3 pm to 5 pm, the statement said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:23 IST
Adequate measures taken to ensure smooth conduct of Haryana Civil Service exam: Official
Adequate measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the Haryana Civil Services and allied examinations scheduled for September 12, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said on Thursday.

A total of 1,48,242 candidates will appear for this examination at 538 centres in 13 districts across the state.

Vardhan held a meeting with deputy commissioners during the day on the examination, an official statement said.

He directed the deputy commissioners to appoint magistrates or executive magistrates in their districts for smooth conduct of the exams.

Joint teams of magistrates and police will visit the examination centres set up in the districts and crosscheck the arrangements. Special care should be taken in order to ensure that there is no suspicious movement of any person or vehicle around any centre, Vardhan directed.

Apart from this, special vigil should be kept on sensitive centres, he said.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to appoint a nodal officer in their districts for overall supervision of the examination.

In addition, a coordinator should also be appointed to ensure all other arrangements in the examination centres, the chief secretary said.

In the meeting, ADGP, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk directed superintendents of police to check examination centres and surrounding areas on the day of test. Special attention should be given to ensure there is no large gathering outside the centres, he added.

The exam will be held on September 12 in two shifts. The General Studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the CSAT paper from 3 pm to 5 pm, the statement said.

Chairman of Haryana Public Service Commission Alok Verma and Secretary of the Commission, Bhupinder Singh, were also present in the meeting.

