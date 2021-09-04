Left Menu

Kerala special schools to be "smart" soon

Smart classrooms will be made available to them also, Sivankutty said.Stating that Jyothirmaryi is designed in such a way that students, teachers and parents can make use of it alike, he said orientation would be given to parents via the YouTube channel on how to help special children with disabilities in their studies, the way of using educational materials and so on.It would also provide guidance on how to train such children in orientation and mobility and everyday skills, the minister said, adding that trained special school teachers are the resource persons.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-09-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 12:12 IST
Kerala special schools to be "smart" soon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special schools in Kerala will soon have smart classrooms with advanced study equipment and facilities, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. Smart room facilities would be made available to to the students of special schools also, he said on Friday after inaugurating the department's 'Jyothirmayi' project, an initiative via YouTube channel to support the educational needs of the special students including those who are hearing impaired and visually and intellectually challenged.

As part of the programme, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) would publish videos, based on various subjects, exclusively for special kids.

''The differently-abled children will also be given top priority in the online classes. Smart classrooms will be made available to them also,'' Sivankutty said.

Stating that 'Jyothirmaryi' is designed in such a way that students, teachers and parents can make use of it alike, he said orientation would be given to parents via the YouTube channel on how to help special children with disabilities in their studies, the way of using educational materials and so on.

It would also provide guidance on how to train such children in orientation and mobility and everyday skills, the minister said, adding that trained special school teachers are the resource persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021