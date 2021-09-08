Ashoka University lays foundation stone for new 27-acre campus

Ashoka University on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a new 27-acre campus in Haryana's Sonipat that will enable the private varsity to admit 3,500 more students, officials said. The 1.80 million square feet area in the new campus will be integrated with the current facility and follow Ashoka University's existing campus design. The new campus will incorporate solar roofs, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, rainwater harvesting, among others in an endeavour to make it a net zero carbon campus.

''The fact that we plan to double our campus size within a decade is a testimony to the excellence of our faculty and students that has made Ashoka a destination for the brightest minds in the country. From liberal arts and social sciences, we plan to expand in the area of science and research," said Ashish Dhawan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ashoka University.

Adjacent to the existing campus, the new complex will have six academic buildings, 10 residential buildings, utility and services buildings and a sports field. ''On completion, the new campus will add another 3,500 students to the Ashoka campus, taking the total up to 6,000 students. The new campus is expected to be fully operational by 2027.

''The campus will address Ashoka's increasing focus on the sciences and research. There is already a growing demand for science courses offered at the university, which has been at the forefront on COVID-19 research as well. There will also be organic growth in the existing departments as the student count increases, and new majors and minors can be introduced over time," the university said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)