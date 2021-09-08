AWS adds 21 higher education institutions in India offering cloud curriculum

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of Amazon, has extended the cloud computing curriculum to 21 higher education institutions across nine states in India. These institutions will deliver cloud curriculum as part of their undergraduate and post-graduate programs in the 2021-22 academic year, the company said on Wednesday.

The new approach is aimed at enhancing institutional capabilities in technology and providing students with enhanced experiential learning opportunities. It aligns with India's new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) recommendations.

The cloud computing curriculum will be included in the undergraduate and post-graduate levels in technology and management programs offered by the following institutions:

K.S.Rangasamy College of Technology (Tamil Nadu)

Mahendra Engineering College (Tamil Nadu)

Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (Tamil Nadu)

JECRC University (Rajasthan)

Sona College of Technology (Tamil Nadu)

Muthayammal Engineering College (Tamil Nadu)

KLE Society's College of BCA RLSI (Autonomous) (Karnataka)

Centurion University of Technology and Management (Orissa)

Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (Andhra Pradesh)

Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM) (Maharashtra)

K J Somaiya College of Engineering, Somaiya Vidyavihar University (Maharashtra)

MIT ADT UniversityMaharashtraB. Tech. in Computer Science Engineering

Karnavati University (Gujarat)

Shoolini University (Himachal Pradesh)

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (Karnataka)

Manipal Jaipur University (Rajasthan)

Jain University (Karnataka)

Christ University (Karnataka)

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women (Tamil Nadu)

Lovely Professional University (Punjab)

Sri Sri University (Odisha)

More than 100 faculty members at these institutions are well-trained to deliver the cloud computing curriculum to students, who will get to learn about cloud architecture, data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). They will also get access to the AWS Management Console, hands-on experience in using and experimenting with AWS cloud services and building applications.

"We are delighted to see more higher education institutions take the initiative to integrate cloud computing curriculum in their education programs to develop the next generation of cloud computing professionals," said Sunil PP, Lead – Education, Space and Non-Profits, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.