Left Menu

AWS adds 21 higher education institutions in India offering cloud curriculum

More than 100 faculty members at these institutions are well-trained to deliver the cloud computing curriculum to students, who will get to learn about cloud architecture, data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). They will also get access to the AWS Management Console, hands-on experience in using and experimenting with AWS cloud services and building applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:21 IST
AWS adds 21 higher education institutions in India offering cloud curriculum
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of Amazon, has extended the cloud computing curriculum to 21 higher education institutions across nine states in India. These institutions will deliver cloud curriculum as part of their undergraduate and post-graduate programs in the 2021-22 academic year, the company said on Wednesday.

The new approach is aimed at enhancing institutional capabilities in technology and providing students with enhanced experiential learning opportunities. It aligns with India's new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) recommendations.

The cloud computing curriculum will be included in the undergraduate and post-graduate levels in technology and management programs offered by the following institutions:

  • K.S.Rangasamy College of Technology (Tamil Nadu)
  • Mahendra Engineering College (Tamil Nadu)
  • Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (Tamil Nadu)
  • JECRC University (Rajasthan)
  • Sona College of Technology (Tamil Nadu)
  • Muthayammal Engineering College (Tamil Nadu)
  • KLE Society's College of BCA RLSI (Autonomous) (Karnataka)
  • Centurion University of Technology and Management (Orissa)
  • Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM) (Maharashtra)
  • K J Somaiya College of Engineering, Somaiya Vidyavihar University (Maharashtra)
  • MIT ADT UniversityMaharashtraB. Tech. in Computer Science Engineering
  • Karnavati University (Gujarat)
  • Shoolini University (Himachal Pradesh)
  • Manipal Academy of Higher Education (Karnataka)
  • Manipal Jaipur University (Rajasthan)
  • Jain University (Karnataka)
  • Christ University (Karnataka)
  • Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women (Tamil Nadu)
  • Lovely Professional University (Punjab)
  • Sri Sri University (Odisha)

More than 100 faculty members at these institutions are well-trained to deliver the cloud computing curriculum to students, who will get to learn about cloud architecture, data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). They will also get access to the AWS Management Console, hands-on experience in using and experimenting with AWS cloud services and building applications.

"We are delighted to see more higher education institutions take the initiative to integrate cloud computing curriculum in their education programs to develop the next generation of cloud computing professionals," said Sunil PP, Lead – Education, Space and Non-Profits, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021