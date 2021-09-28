CM Stalin inaugurates TN police museum

The Tamil Nadu police museum, housing objects, exhibits and collections representing the evolution, milestone events and the history of the modern police force in the state beginning in the British era, was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Tuesday. The museum, a heritage building in downtown Egmore which had served as Chennai Police Commissioner's office for over 150 years, was converted as a police musuem at a cost of about Rs 6.47 crore.

The two-storied museum inaugurated by Stalin is spread over 24,000 square feet and it is replete with a host of artefacts, a bicycle dating to 19th Century used for patrol by policemen, arms, pistol, bullets, old uniforms, recovered idols, seized machine used to print counterfeit notes and so on.

Stalin, inaugurating the museum, interacted with school students and gave away sweets to them.

For government school students there would be no fee to visit the museum and for general public till September 30. Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and senior police officials particiated in the inauguration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)