Left Menu

Racket of trafficking Bangladeshi women for flesh trade busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 7 PTI An international human trafficking racket has been busted here with the arrest of four persons, including three from Bangladesh, and three women from that country who were allegedly trafficked by them for organising prostitution were rescued, police said on Thursday.Police unearthed the racket of trafficking women from Bangladesh at SR Nagar here and nabbed a couple along with their relative all from Bangladesh and a trafficking agent belonging to West Bengal, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:03 IST
Racket of trafficking Bangladeshi women for flesh trade busted in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An international human trafficking racket has been busted here with the arrest of four persons, including three from Bangladesh, and three women from that country who were allegedly trafficked by them for organising prostitution were rescued, police said on Thursday.

Police unearthed the racket of trafficking women from Bangladesh at SR Nagar here and nabbed a couple along with their relative (all from Bangladesh) and a trafficking agent belonging to West Bengal, they said. The three accused from Bangladesh illegally entered India without any valid documents few years ago and stayed at Mumbai and recently came to Hyderabad for organising prostitution racket with three women from their country, a release from Hyderabad Police said. The three women from Bangladesh, doing housekeeping work in their country, were illegally brought to India few days back through trafficking agents on the promise of good jobs, but were forced into prostitution and provided fake and forged Indian IDs. The traffickers with local agents have been trafficking Bangladeshi women from one city to another city and efforts were continuing to track down their illegal activities, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021