Racket of trafficking Bangladeshi women for flesh trade busted in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Oct 7 PTI An international human trafficking racket has been busted here with the arrest of four persons, including three from Bangladesh, and three women from that country who were allegedly trafficked by them for organising prostitution were rescued, police said on Thursday.Police unearthed the racket of trafficking women from Bangladesh at SR Nagar here and nabbed a couple along with their relative all from Bangladesh and a trafficking agent belonging to West Bengal, they said.
An international human trafficking racket has been busted here with the arrest of four persons, including three from Bangladesh, and three women from that country who were allegedly trafficked by them for organising prostitution were rescued, police said on Thursday.
Police unearthed the racket of trafficking women from Bangladesh at SR Nagar here and nabbed a couple along with their relative (all from Bangladesh) and a trafficking agent belonging to West Bengal, they said. The three accused from Bangladesh illegally entered India without any valid documents few years ago and stayed at Mumbai and recently came to Hyderabad for organising prostitution racket with three women from their country, a release from Hyderabad Police said. The three women from Bangladesh, doing housekeeping work in their country, were illegally brought to India few days back through trafficking agents on the promise of good jobs, but were forced into prostitution and provided fake and forged Indian IDs. The traffickers with local agents have been trafficking Bangladeshi women from one city to another city and efforts were continuing to track down their illegal activities, police said.
