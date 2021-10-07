Brazil audit finds 32% of JBS cattle in Amazon state from "irregular" farms
Nearly a third of the cattle bought by JBS SA in the Brazilian Amazon state of Para came from ranches with "irregularities" such as illegal deforestation, prosecutors found in a 2020 audit of the world's largest meatpacker released on Thursday.
In a presentation, federal prosecutors said they were "negotiating improvements" with companies such as JBS with "unsatisfactory and worsening" performance in the audit, which analyzed cattle transactions between January 2018 and June 2019.
