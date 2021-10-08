Left Menu

Google provides USD1.5 million grant to expand Code.org’s CS Journeys program

The CS Journeys program includes virtual field trips with NASA, Amazon and others and live weekly chats from professionals, who use computer science in unique and creative ways, to help students use their computer science (CS) knowledge and skills beyond the classroom, and discover CS in unexpected places.

Google.org, the charitable arm of Google, on Thursday announced a USD1.5 million grant to expand Code.org's newly-launched CS Journeys program, which is designed for K-12 students to explore how computer science impacts their world and envision their own future possibilities.

The CS Journeys program includes virtual field trips with NASA, Amazon and others and live weekly chats from professionals, who use computer science in unique and creative ways, to help students use their computer science (CS) knowledge and skills beyond the classroom, and discover CS in unexpected places.

"Google.org is proud to continue supporting these efforts with a $1.5 million grant to expand the CS Journeys program, provide professional development workshops, enhance curriculums focused on cultural and gender responsiveness, and launch programs for engaging Black and Latino/Hispanic students studying CS," Shanika Hope, Director of Tech Education Outreach at Google, wrote in a blog post.

Code.org's projects over the next two years will support access, diversity, and inclusion in CS classrooms, and focus on engaging students and parents from historically marginalized groups.

