Left Menu

Maha: Colleges, training institutes to reopen in Pune on Oct 12

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:08 IST
Maha: Colleges, training institutes to reopen in Pune on Oct 12
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Pune city has postponed the reopening of colleges, training institutes and coaching classes by a day, an official said on Saturday. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had on Friday issued an order that colleges will reopen for offline classes from October 11 with only those students and staffers who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a revised order, the PMC's additional commissioner Ravindra Binwade has stated that all colleges, coaching classes and training institutes will reopen from October 12.

The civic body has decided to postpone the reopening by a day to give colleges and training institutes time to sanitise their premises and make arrangements in keeping with the COVID-19 norms, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021