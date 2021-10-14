Develop courses in interest of students: Raj Guv to varsities
Addressing a review meeting on the progress of all the universities in Kota during his visit there, the governor said that continuous efforts should be made at the level of all universities for quality and job oriented education.He also stressed on the need to prepare courses in technical and science subjects in Hindi and regional languages along with English, according to a statement.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, who is also chancellor of all state universities, on Thursday directed the varsities to develop courses in the interest of students while keeping in mind the new education policy. He also called for special focus on skill training in technical courses and continuous updating of syllabus of open universities. Addressing a review meeting on the progress of all the universities in Kota during his visit there, the governor said that continuous efforts should be made at the level of all universities for quality and job oriented education.
He also stressed on the need to prepare courses in technical and science subjects in Hindi and regional languages along with English, according to a statement. Mishra said that work should be done by adopting continuous innovations in education.
During his Kota visit, the governor also visited Shrikakulam Shaktipeeth and prayed for the peace and prosperity in the state and country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kota
- Mishra
- English
- Hindi
- Kalraj Mishra
- Rajasthan
- Shrikakulam Shaktipeeth
ALSO READ
TTD-run devotional TV channel to be launched in Hindi, Kannada
FinMin recommends holding clerical recruitment exams for public sector banks in 13 regional languages, Hindi, English
Union Minister Giriraj Singh launches Hindi website of NIRDPR, Kaushal Aapti 2.0 app for empowerment of rural youth
Stones pelted on BJP workers' car which overturned;2 persons came under it and died;BJP workers lynched after this: MOS A K Mishra.PTI ACB RT RT RT
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa making attempts to disrupt law and order, says MoS Ajay Mishra