Left Menu

Develop courses in interest of students: Raj Guv to varsities

Addressing a review meeting on the progress of all the universities in Kota during his visit there, the governor said that continuous efforts should be made at the level of all universities for quality and job oriented education.He also stressed on the need to prepare courses in technical and science subjects in Hindi and regional languages along with English, according to a statement.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:40 IST
Develop courses in interest of students: Raj Guv to varsities
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, who is also chancellor of all state universities, on Thursday directed the varsities to develop courses in the interest of students while keeping in mind the new education policy. He also called for special focus on skill training in technical courses and continuous updating of syllabus of open universities. Addressing a review meeting on the progress of all the universities in Kota during his visit there, the governor said that continuous efforts should be made at the level of all universities for quality and job oriented education.

He also stressed on the need to prepare courses in technical and science subjects in Hindi and regional languages along with English, according to a statement. Mishra said that work should be done by adopting continuous innovations in education.

During his Kota visit, the governor also visited Shrikakulam Shaktipeeth and prayed for the peace and prosperity in the state and country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021