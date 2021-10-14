Left Menu

DU begins process of appointing college principals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:19 IST
DU begins process of appointing college principals
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has begun the process of appointing college principals, officials have said.

The Assistant (Registrar) Colleges on Wednesday issued a circular to chairpersons of governing bodies of colleges to fill up teaching and non-teaching posts, including regular principals of various colleges.

There are nearly 20 colleges, which do not have regular principals, including Miranda House, Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, Dyal Singh College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Bharati College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College and Satyawati College.

Some of these are fully or partially funded by Delhi government and their governing bodies are yet to be constituted.

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, who assumed charge last week, said recruitment will be a regular activity under his tenure.

''In my view, recruitment should not be a one-time thing and should be a regular process. It will not be a one-time activity and will happen for the next five years. You can check my track record. Wherever I have been, I have been involved in recruitment,'' he had said after assuming charge.

The Academics For Action and Development, teachers' group of Delhi University, demanded the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in a letter written to Singh.

''More than 4,500 ad hoc teachers and temporary teachers have been working for years in the colleges and the departments of the university. Some recent experiences for recruitment in some departments were quite painful and shocking, where whole lot of the ad hoc teachers found themselves on the roads one fine morning after being removed from their jobs. Hence, the solution lies in the absorption of these colleagues,'' they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party's teachers' wing said that the Delhi government-run colleges don't have governing bodies currently.

Many colleges have acting or officiating principals and other posts of assistant professors, librarians, etc are also lying vacant, the Delhi Teachers' Association President Hansraj Suman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021