Spanish PM Sanchez calls current inflationary trend 'dangerous'
The current inflationary trend gripping Spain - and many countries worldwide - is dangerous, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday during a televised interview.
Spain registered a 4% year-on-year rise in inflation in September, according to official data from the National Statistics Institute, marking a 13-year high.
