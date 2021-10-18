5 Best Dissertation Writing Services with PhD. Writers

The need to write high-quality dissertations has attracted more students to seek help from writing services. As a result, the internet is booming with many online writers, some of whom claim to offer quality work but only lead to disappointments.

Because dissertations are a must, a student cannot afford to miss submitting a poor-quality paper. To get value for money, students need to seek dissertation writing help from services with experienced PhD writers. We have reviewed the best 5 based on the experience of writers, paper quality, pricing, and customer service:

BestDissertation.com BestEssays.com UK-Dissertation.com RushEssay.com Dissertation-Service.org

Review Methodology

During our review, we researched extensively and reviewed a large number of websites that provide online dissertation writing services to students. We first researched for details from the specific website and reviewed their writers, checked their pricing, refund policy, delivery time, revisions, and paper quality.

Next, we studied reviews by students who had used the services and created tables and graphs to help us understand students who were satisfied, those who were dissatisfied, types of complaints, compliments, and the amount they had been charged.

We also studied best dissertation writing services reviews from credible review websites and we were able to go through large volumes of reviews. The review websites we studied were Reddit, Sitejabber, and Quora. We were keen on discounts offered by each website, range of services, pricing, qualification of writers, paper quality, and timeliness.

After thoroughly reviewing each site, we picked the following five websites as the best. Their writers have PhDs, are experienced, and offer high-quality dissertation writing services.

The main service offered by BestDissertation.com is the dissertation writing service although there are other services the website offers. According to their website, their dissertation services range from writing complete papers, thesis only, proofreading, writing specific chapters, and editing.

They also say that their dissertation prices are competitive and their writers are highly experienced. Currently, they have 482 dissertation writers with PhD.

Services

The website offers a wide range of dissertation helps to university and college students. According to their list of services, students can order for dissertation editing, proofreading, and may also request for a complete dissertation. Students are also free to order portions of their dissertation like thesis, abstract, results, discussion, and introduction.

Pros

Students choose their writer

More than 400 subject-specific writers with PhD

24/7 support and toll-free telephone line

Attractive prices and discounts

Cons

Their advanced and premium level writers charge more by between $2 to $ 4 per page.

Pricing and discounts

Their dissertation help services charge a minimum of $19.95 per page for standard level, $21.95 per page for advance level, and $23.95 per page for premium level. More complex papers are charged more.

Students get discounts for every level and it starts at 5 percent for papers ranging between 10 to 51 pages, 10 percent between 51 to 1010 pages, and 15 percent for papers that exceed 101 pages.

BestEssays.com has been offering dissertation help to students in the UK, the US, and many other parts of the world for about 25 years. According to details from their website, they say they offer the best dissertation writing services and deliver original work, competitive pricing, and 24/7 customer support.

Their website shows they have more than 1,000 expert writers who deliver about 320 orders each day.

Services offered

Apart from other services like essays, coursework, research papers, and case studies, the website offers a wide range of dissertation writing help. They offer whole paper dissertation writing help, editing, dissertation research proposal, thesis proposal, and students may request for a single chapter or more. Other features offered are free titles, references, formatting, amendments, and free samples.

Pricing

The minimum charge for any dissertation writing help is $21.99. This is regardless of whether a student wants to order a whole paper or part. Minimum charges for proofreading dissertations are $15.99 and $1.99 for editing.

Return customers get more discounts but first-time customers get a 15% discount for their first order. All orders get a 5% discount for papers between 15-50 pages, 10% for 51 to 100 pages, and 15% for orders exceeding 101 pages.

Pros

Wide range of services

Toll-free numbers for customers in the US, the UK, and Australia

A large pool of experienced writers most with masters and PhD

Students can get papers ready within three hours

Cons

Charges are done according to writer qualifications

According to the website, they have served more than 22 thousand students to date, and their more than 700 active writers have delivered over 95 percent of orders on time.

The website features a large number of writers with masters or PhD, 100 percent custom-written papers, and 24/7 customer service. They also feature a money-back guarantee and guaranteed customer privacy.

Services

The website says they offer the best dissertation writing service to students and a wide range of other academic writing services. Their experienced writers can help write a complete dissertation or part of any chapter. They may also order for editing and proofreading.

Pricing

Orders for a PhD dissertation help attract a minimum charge of $32.51 for a waiting time of 2 months. Students who want their papers within 7 days pay a minimum of $37.94. discounts range between 5% to 15% depending on the number of pages and orders.

Pros

Customers are paired with a PhD writer

Access to a wide base of resources

Professional UK and US-based writers

Access to a range of discounts

Cons

Minimum charges are only applicable to orders above 30 days

Most students who have ordered their papers from RushEssay.com say their ordering process was very easy. All that students needed to do was create an account on their site and order their first paper by simply typing write my dissertation.

They promise to help international students write quality papers that follow every writing rule of their host nation and meeting strict deadlines. They also write customized papers; they give 100% guarantee to customers.

Features

The website features a wide range of benefits like top privacy policies, affordable services, and a wide range of discounts. They feature a range of services like custom essays, term papers, coursework, case studies, and editing services.

Their dissertation writing service features PhD dissertation writing for whole papers, although customers can order portions of their dissertations like introduction, thesis, body, or proofreading and editing.

Prices

Minimum charges for a PhD dissertation are $29.96 for a two months' delivery time, $32.18 for 30 days, and $35.51 for a 10-day waiting time. Students with the RushEssay discount code get a 15% discount and the discount amount keep on increasing according to order volume. More discounts are given according to work quantity and it ranges between 5% to 17%.

Pros

Students enjoy flexible discounts

Most writers have masters and PhD

They offer 24/7 support services

Free revisions

Guaranteed quality and deadlines

Cons

Their pricing is higher compared to most online writing services

5. Dissertation-Service.org

Dissertation-Service.org website says they assist students with dissertation help services at any phase of dissertation writing. We confirmed they have more than 370 PhD professional writers. They mainly offer PhD dissertation help although they offer other range of writing services.

Range of services

Their main work is dissertation writing help and students can order various categories of dissertations. Students can order dissertation help, custom dissertation, dissertation proofreading, editing, and formatting.

Students pursuing any subject can order their dissertation online. They are subjects like political science, law, HR, economics, sociology, finance, and IT dissertation.

Pricing and discounts

The minimum cost for PhD dissertation help is $26.99 for a two-month waiting time. Cost increases as waiting time decreases. Student s are free to contact their writers directly. Their loyalty program offers 15 percent on all orders but first-time customers get an extra 17% discount.

Pros

High-quality paper guarantee

Competitive prices and lucrative discounts

Qualified professional writers

A lot of positive reviews from customers

Frequently Asked Questions and Answers

Are dissertation writing services legal?

There has been a misconception that is widely spread by people who want to crush all writing services providers. They spread fake rumours that a student's paper can be cancelled because of sourcing for help from professional writers.

The reason why an academic can be cancelled is due to plagiarism or late submission. Every student is free to seek dissertation writing help from professional PhD writers and get high-quality papers. The services are 100% legit and there should be no reason for concern because of fake information circulated by scammers.

How much does it cost to have someone write your dissertation?

There are no standard charges for writing dissertations. Each dissertation writing services website has its unique minimum charges per page and it can range between $11 to more than $30 per page. Several factors affect the amount you will pay. The first is the qualification of the writer you choose – writers with PhD charge more compared with writers with masters or undergraduate degrees.

Other factors are the number of pages your dissertation will have, its complexity, and urgency. A student who wants their dissertation within the next three days will pay more than those who give two months.

Can you trust dissertation writing services?

Yes, you can trust dissertation writing services under several conditions. Not every service provider is good and some will give you very poor papers and still charge you more. Before you put your trust in any dissertation writing service, there are several things you must consider. Check the website reviews and if you notice red alerts, you might be safer if you search for another service.

A trustworthy dissertation service provider will be accessible through several ways like telephone, chat, email, SMS, video calls, etc. they must have a good refund policy, have an easy ordering process, and always deliver consistent quality. Quality paper is never guided by the amount of charge per page but by qualified and experienced writers who can do deep research and write the best dissertations.

Do dissertation writing services plagiarize?

Plagiarism means the use of someone else's work as your own without giving credit to the author. Universities and colleges have mechanisms for detecting plagiarism even if only a few lines were plagiarized. Most professional writers were once students pursuing various degrees and understand well the consequences of plagiarism. They do their research well and only work hard to produce original papers.

Most genuine dissertation service providers have free plagiarism checkers and the writers run their papers through the plagiarism checking tools to make sure they are original. If they detect any form of plagiarism, they write the paper again before submitting it to you.

They also do thorough editing and when you get the final paper, it is always 100 percent original. You should never worry that you will get a plagiarized paper from a writing service unless you didn't do your due diligence and chose a scammer or a service that has no experienced writers.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)