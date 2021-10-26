Left Menu

IIT Delhi to offer MTech in Machine Intelligence and Data Science from 2022

IIT Delhis Senate, the faculty body responsible for taking all major educational decisions, has approved the proposed programme titled M Tech in Machine Intelligence and Data Science MINDS, a top official of the institute said.MTech in MINDS will be a flagship educational programme for the school and is expected to begin in July 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:28 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will start a new post graduate programme focused on artificial intelligence from next year, according to officials.

''The School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi will start a new post graduate programme focused on artificial intelligence. IIT Delhi's Senate, the faculty body responsible for taking all major educational decisions, has approved the proposed programme titled ''M Tech in Machine Intelligence and Data Science (MINDS),'' a top official of the institute said.

MTech in MINDS will be a flagship educational programme for the school and is expected to begin in July 2022. This will be the second degree offered by the department. Earlier, the school started a PhD in Artificial Intelligence.

''Our PhD programme has gathered a lot of interest in its first year. We had a 90 pc success rate in PhD students joining ScAI last semester, which is exceptional for a young academic unit like ours, as students generally prefer more established academic programmes. But they chose us, suggesting that we have put together a really strong faculty team in AI,'' the official added.

The post graduate programme is planned as an industry-sponsored programme. The students will be expected to work on industry-relevant AI problems, since they will be co-advised by an IIT Delhi professor and a researcher from the sponsoring company. All students with an undergraduate degree in science or engineering will be eligible for the MINDS programme.

''Academic institutions today cannot remain in silos. They must work closely with all stakeholders, including industry, non-profit, and governmental organisations. The M.Tech programme will energise academia-industry collaboration in AI,'' said IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao.

The MINDS curriculum will include graduate-level courses in core AI technologies like deep learning and data mining, application-oriented courses like computer vision, natural language processing, and AI for healthcare, and also fundamental courses on mathematics underlying modern AI technologies.

