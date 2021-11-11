HCL Tech announces apprenticeship programme in US

Left Menu

Upon successfully completing the program, apprentices will be offered full-time employment at HCL Technologies and have the opportunity to concurrently pursue a debt-free college education, a statement on late Wednesday said.HCLs apprenticeship programme provides full pay and benefits, enabling candidates to begin their technology career in software development and testing, digital and cloud services, infrastructure delivery and engineering -- with positions available at multiple global innovation and delivery centers in California, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, it added.The HCL Apprenticeship is part of Rise at HCL, the companys North American early career and training programme.

HCL Technologies has announced its apprenticeship programme in the US, focused on hiring high school graduates for full-time technology jobs that would otherwise be inaccessible. Upon successfully completing the program, apprentices will be offered full-time employment at HCL Technologies and have the opportunity to concurrently pursue a debt-free college education, a statement on late Wednesday said.

HCL's apprenticeship programme provides full pay and benefits, enabling candidates to begin their technology career in software development and testing, digital and cloud services, infrastructure delivery and engineering -- with positions available at multiple global innovation and delivery centers in California, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, it added.

The HCL Apprenticeship is part of Rise at HCL, the company's North American early career and training programme. Applications for the first apprenticeships in Frisco, Texas, and Cary, North Carolina, already open. "At HCL, we understand how vital it is to invest in tomorrow's technology leaders, and we are thrilled to create opportunities for our apprentices to grow their careers at HCL," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President Ramachandran Sundarajan said.

This programme furthers the company's pledge to hire and train the nation's next generation of skilled technology talent – while freeing them from the burden of education debt, Sundarajan added.

Participants will enroll in their choice of an associate or bachelor's degree program in STEM – to be fully funded by HCL – at a college or university that is part of HCL's nationwide academic partner network. A key partner for the program is Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), a private, non-profit institution and leader in online education that offers more than 200 accredited degree programs.

The HCL Apprenticeship Program complements HCL's existing internships and graduate hiring commitments across the globe, particularly in the US, where HCL has had a significant presence for nearly three decades.

The US is the largest market for HCL, contributing more than 60 per cent of total company revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

