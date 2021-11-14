Left Menu

VP lauds Panjab University for bagging trophy for best performance in sports for 3 years in row

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 17:28 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauded the Panjab University on Sunday for lifting the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad trophy for best performance in sports for the third time in a row.

''The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, extends his felicitations to Vice Chancellor and all stakeholders of @OfficialPU for lifting the coveted Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 2020-21 for 3rd time in a row,'' the Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday gave the trophy to the Panjab University in Chandigarh for best all-round performance in sports in 2020-21.

