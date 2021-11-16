EDMC to sponsor teachers' training at universities abroad to improve education quality

Aiming to improve the quality of education, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to sponsor training of its teachers who will get selected by reputed foreign universities, officials said on Tuesday.

Municipal Commissioner Vikas Anand said that according to this scheme, the corporation will sponsor two teachers for training in a reputed foreign university in the first year.

''This scheme is being run with the aim of improving the quality of education in schools of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the EDMC. ''We are sending our teachers to foreign universities to study in different programmes related to teachers' training,'' he said.

The corporation will sponsor their entire training programme, he said.

The commissioner said teachers applying for these courses will have to inform the training section of the Education Department at the time of application.

Once a teacher is selected by these universities, he or she can apply for sponsorship under the 'EDMC FFT scheme', Anand added.

He said this scheme is applicable to teachers who get admission in top 100 universities and institutions (according to the Times Higher Education World University ranking or QS ranking published every year).

These teachers can choose subjects like public education, special education, development of education and use of digital technology in education in these universities, the statement said.

The commissioner said that the maximum amount of financial assistance permissible for each candidate is Rs 75 lakh. This financial aid will cover tuition fees, accommodation and books among other facilities.

He said the benefit of this scheme can be taken only once by a teacher, during his or her entire career.

If a teacher fails to complete the foreign study programme and obtain diploma, degree, doctorate etc, then he or she will refund this entire amount to the EDMC, the statement said.

Chairman of the EDMC's Education Committee Rajiv Kumar said that teachers who have an excellent record in the field of teaching are eligible for this scheme, and are serving for 10 years as a regular teacher, and aged 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

He said teachers availing the benefits of education sponsored by the corporation would have to render their services in the schools of the corporation for a period of at least 10 years, and a bond would be signed.

Meanwhile, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal inaugurated a new 'malaria office' in Shakarpur ward amid a major surge in dengue cases in Delhi.

Also, THE corporation on Tuesday said it has extended till November 30 the last date for making lump sum payment of property tax with 15 per cent rebate for the year 2021-22.

