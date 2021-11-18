Left Menu

India gets reelected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term

In Group IV Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China also were elected.The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of the UN agency the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat and it is elected by the General Conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 00:30 IST
India gets reelected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Wednesday won the re-election to the executive board of the UN's cultural and education organisation for the 2021-25 term.

''India gets reelected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes for the term 2021-25," tweeted the Paris-based Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

The election of members of the executive board took place on Wednesday. In Group IV Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China also were elected.

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of the UN agency (the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat) and it is elected by the General Conference. Acting under the authority of the General Conference, the board examines the programme of work for the organisation and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General. It consists of 58 member-states each with a four-year term of office, according to the UNESCO website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021