Left Menu

Post-spine surgery, Thackeray undergoing physiotherapy: CMO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:03 IST
Post-spine surgery, Thackeray undergoing physiotherapy: CMO
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is undergoing physiotherapy after a successful cervical spine surgery earlier this month at the HN Reliance Hospital here, his office said on Monday.

He is presently ''very stable'' and will be discharged from the hospital in due course of time, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

''The CM has undergone a successful spine surgery and is undergoing physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time,'' the CMO said in a statement.

He underwent the surgery on November 12.

Thackeray (61) was admitted to the hospital on November 10 on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

Earlier this month, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021