Sisodia names 250 Delhi govt schools 'transformed' in last 5 years, asks Punjab for similar list

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday released a list of 250 schools that he said were transformed by the AAP government in five years and urged Punjab to do the same to compare the reforms and developments in the schools run by both the governments.

He said Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh had alleged that no work was done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to improve the education system and invited him to visit the 250 schools in the national capital that have witnessed reforms.

''I am releasing a list of 250 Delhi government schools that have undergone transformation in the last five years. I call upon the Punjab education minister to release a list of the state's 250 government schools that have seen improvement,'' Sisodia said at a press conference here.

He said Singh can visit these schools anytime and similarly, he will also visit the Punjab government schools for a reality check.

''I hope that by Sunday evening, the Punjab education minister will release the list. Both of us, with the media, can visit the schools in Delhi and Punjab for a reality check. The public will then decide which government has done better,'' the AAP leader said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said the city government has brought in remarkable development in the schools run by it.

Students of Delhi government schools are clearing the JEE (Advanced) and the NEET, and the teachers here are trained at IIMs and in foreign countries, he added.

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, Sisodia had called upon Singh on Friday for presenting a list of 250 government schools in the state that have witnessed improvement in the five years of the Congress government for a public comparison of the education models of Delhi and Punjab.

Sisodia had invited Singh on Thursday for a public debate on the education models of the two governments.

He had also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.

Responding to his invite, Singh had on Friday tweeted: ''I welcome the Hon. edu. Minister of Delhi Sh.@msisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools.'' The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

Later in the day, the Delhi government, in a statement, said in the last six years, it has developed world-class infrastructure in its schools, provided leadership training to the heads of the schools from institutions like the IIMs and sent the teachers abroad for training to provide quality education to the students.

As a result, the Delhi government schools have become better than private schools, it added.

This year, the pass percentage in the Class-12 board exams in the Delhi government schools has been 99.96, it said.

''Delhi's government schools are such that 51 students from one school are qualifying in examinations like NEET. This year, around 500 children from Delhi government schools have qualified NEET, 500 children have qualified JEE Mains and 70 children have also cleared JEE Advanced,'' Sisodia said in the statement.

He said the changes that have been introduced in Delhi's education system in the last five-six years have forced other political parties to think about and discuss education.

It is a matter of great pride that education is finally becoming an important issue in the politics of the country, Sisodia said.

