Vice Admiral Hari Kumar hands over charge of Western Naval Command to Vice Admiral Ajendra Singh

Kumar will take charge as the next Navy chief in New Delhi from Admiral Karambir Singh who superannuates on November 30.Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh has a unique distinction of heading Navys two operational commands.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:30 IST
Representative image
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, who takes over as the country's next Navy chief on November 30, handed over the charge of Western Naval Command to Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh at a ceremony held here, officials said on Monday. Kumar will take charge as the next Navy chief in New Delhi from Admiral Karambir Singh who superannuates on November 30.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh has a unique distinction of heading Navy's two operational commands. Prior to his appointment as the Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, he was heading the Eastern Naval Command.

