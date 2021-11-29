Mapping of 14.53 lakh artists, artisans done under National Mission on Cultural Mapping: Govt

The mapping of 14.53 lakh artists and artisans has been done under the National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM), the Ministry of Culture said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said the NMCM is a scheme administered by the Ministry of Culture and conceptualised for the purpose of developing a comprehensive database of artists, art forms and other resources gathered from cultural organisations under the Ministry of Culture and other ministries and in states on a robust IT-enabled platform.

''Relevant data in respect of 14.53 lakh artists/artisans has been collected from various sources viz. Ministry of Textiles, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, National School of Drama, Centre for Cultural Resources and Training, Zonal Cultural Centres, Kalakshetra Foundation etc.,'' Reddy said in a written reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)