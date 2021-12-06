Left Menu

KRIBHCO chief first Indian to be elected as ICA-AP president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:38 IST
KRIBHCO chief first Indian to be elected as ICA-AP president
KRIBHCO Chairman Chandra Pal Singh Yadav is the first Indian to be elected as president of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP).

Being the first Indian to occupy this position, Yadav garnered 185 votes, while his rival Chitose Arai of Japan 87 votes in elections that were held in Seoul on November 30, said a statement issued by the National Cooperation Union of India (NCUI).

ICA-AP is the apex global body representing cooperatives, which are around three million worldwide. It has 110 members from 32 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Being the head of regional body ICA-AP, Yadav has also become an ex-officio vice-president of apex global body of cooperatives ICA.

Earlier, Yadav had worked as vice-president at ICA-AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

