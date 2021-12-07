Govt cuts shorts tenure of NHPC Director Personnel N K Jain by 2 months

NHPC Director (Personnel) Nikhil Kumar Jain has been relieved from the service two months before the completion of his tenure on performance ground, sources said on Tuesday.

On December 2, 2021, the Ministry of Power had conveyed to NHPC about its decision to curtail Jain's tenure. Following the directions of the ministry, Jain was relieved from the post with immediate effect, they said.

''His tenure was till February 2022. Even after several warnings from the Ministry, he was not improving his performance. By not contributing to the development of the organisation, he was obstructing the progress of the company,'' the sources said.

According to them, Jain was appointed to the post on February 7, 2017, for a period of 5 years. Prior to his role at NHPC, he was the Director (Personnel) at Air India Limited since 2012.

''He was not performing in his earlier roles also. This will be an example for all those who are not performing in PSUs,'' a source in the government said.

Jain holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from IIT Roorkee. He completed his LLB from Delhi University in 2010.

When contacted, Jain refused to comment on the matter.

An NHPC official, who was reached out for response, said the move to relieve him from the service by the company was taken following the orders of the Ministry of Power.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydro power company in India. It is also expanding its presence in solar and wind energy sectors.

