FAST India’s ‘The SciComm Huddle’ Spotlights Pathways to Science and Society Engagement

14th December, New Delhi, India: The Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology(FAST India), as part of its flagship event, India Science Festival, is organising The SciComm Huddleon 15-16 December online.The SciComm Huddle, a first-of-its-kind of event in India, will bring together science communicators, engagement experts, creatives, media professionals, researchers, students and others, to share skills, knowledge and experiences towards bridging the science and society gap. Rapid advancements in science and technology in the last few decades have outpaced public’s understanding and uptake of these developments and, as a result, reduced public’s engagement with and participation in science. This is largely due to the absence or weakening of effective channels of communication between the scientific community and the public, which includes the media, policymakers and other industries. As a result, in recent times, science communication (SciComm for short) has gained tremendous momentum worldwide. This trend is largely driven by the need of governments, funders and science communities, to share the value and impact of research to build public’s understanding, trust and support for science, and to enable evidence-based decision making and policymaking. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact has also underscored the need for science communication for public understanding and uptake of scientific evidence and practices. “The SciComm Huddle is being organised with a view to expose students, researchers, science engagement practitioners and other stakeholders to global best practices and to serve as a platform for deliberations and action in this space in India and globally.” Sarah Hyder Iqbal, Consultant, FAST India and Convenor of TheSciComm Huddle Different countries around the world are at distinct stages of building a science and technology communication ecosystem, providing an opportunity for significant cross-learning and resource-sharing at a global level. Therefore, through various knowledge-sharing sessions and discussions led by experts from around the world, The SciComm Huddle will explore local as well as global trends and best practices in public communication of science, and deliberate upon innovative and actionable ideas to enhance science and society engagement critical for building a healthy and sustainable future for all.

The full programme can be accessed here. The SciComm Huddle will see renowned professionals likeSubhraPriyadarshini (Nature-India), Dr. Marina Joubert (Stellenbosch University), Prof. Iain Stewart (Ashoka University), Prof. Rajesh Gopakumar (TIFR-ICTS) and Dr. T.V. Venkateswaran (VigyanPrasar), to name a few. About FAST India FAST India is a non-profit institution of excellence dedicated to build capacity and advancing policy solutions that foster scientific enquiry and research, and facilitate the creation, and dissemination and translation of new scientific knowledge in India. The work at FAST India is broadly divided into five verticals: Policy reforms, Government Engagement and Support, Capacity Building for Institutions, Engagement with the Corporate Sector and Science Communication, with India Science Festival (ISF) serving as the flagship event of the Foundation. About the India Science Festival (ISF) India Science Fest aims to be India’s largest public celebration of science and technology. ISF endeavors to serve as a platform for deeper engagement between scientists, researchers, professionals, entrepreneurs and students. We wish to have the public involved in the latest in science and get all actors in the ecosystem to discuss, collaborate and progress together. The third edition of the festival will be organized online from the 8th to the 23rd January 2022, and the SciComm Huddle is being held as part of ISF’s pre-fest events. PWR PWR

