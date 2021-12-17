Three students killed, four injured in wall collapse at TN school

Three students were killed on the spot and four others seriously injured on Friday when the wall of a school toilet here collapsed, police said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each, to the families of the 3 students who were killed. Condoling the deaths and conveying his sympathies to the bereaved families, the CM said he has ordered an assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the four injured students. Police said the students of the government aided school were queuing up near the toilet when the wall, suspected to be weakened by the recent rains, collapsed.

Apprehensions were raised recently by students on the strength of the wall of the toilet, constructed in 2014 above a closed well.

District Collector V Vishnu said he has deputed a team to inspect all old buildings and submit a report.

