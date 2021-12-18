Left Menu

VP, wife attend convocation ceremony of granddaughter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 17:37 IST
VP, wife attend convocation ceremony of granddaughter
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha on Saturday attended the convocation ceremony of their granddaughter, sitting amongst the audience.

Their granddaughter, Immani Sushma Choudhary, received a degree and an award at the Amity University in Noida, an official of the Vice President secretariat said.

The vice president and his wife joined their granddaughter on the stage as she received the award.

Naidu said he and his wife attended the ceremony as grandparents and not as the vice president and his spouse.

During his brief address to the gathering, the vice president expressed happiness over his granddaughter winning an award and said he was there to enjoy the convocation ceremony.

Recalling India's position as ''Vishwaguru'' and a knowledge giver in the past, Naidu said, ''With the passage of time, we lost our moorings and heritage and some of us developed a colonial mindset. We have to get back to our roots, take inspiration from our heritage and legacy and work for creating a strong, prosperous, harmonious and happy India.'' Immani was conferred with the ''Shri Baljit Shastri Award for Best in Human and Traditional Values''.

The award is given to students who display values such as honesty, integrity, respect for others, caring attitude and respect for heritage and culture, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021