Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission gets 6 more months to submit report

The Maharashtra government on Friday further extended by six months the time period for the inquiry commission to submit its report on the violence that took place on January 1, 2018 in and around Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district.

The earlier extension was till December 31 and Friday's decision means the report will have to be submitted by June 30 next year, an official said.

Ashish Satpute, the commission's lawyer, said it has to record statements of some witnesses and time is also needed for their cross-examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)