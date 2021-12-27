Left Menu

Pradhan lauds IEI for furthering India’s engineering traditions and building Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Shri Pradhan stressed that engineering education should not be restricted to awarding of degrees.

Updated: 27-12-2021 19:29 IST
He urged that IEI must endeavour in further strengthening India’s engineering capacity by innovating, knowledge sharing by its members and creating new paradigms of employability & entrepreneurship. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
Engineering education in local languages and mother tongue to be an instrument of empowerment, said Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at the valedictory session of the 36th India Engineering Congress (IEI) here today.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that India has been a land of people with scientific temper & robust engineering capabilities and our civilisational history has scientific evidences of structural engineering, water management, maritime engineering, etc. He complimented IEI for furthering India's engineering traditions and role of IEI in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Minister stated that with the implementation of the visionary NEP 2020, we are integrating education with skills, taking a multidisciplinary approach, and making skilling and apprenticeship a part of the main curriculum to prepare our youth for the 21st century. He further said that introduction of engineering education in local languages and mother tongue in line with the New Education Policy 2020 to be an instrument of empowerment of our youth and will further strengthen our engineering prowess.

Shri Pradhan stressed that engineering education should not be restricted to awarding of degrees. We must collectively work towards removing language barriers in the learning process and building capacity of our engineering community.

He urged that IEI must endeavour to further strengthening India's engineering capacity by innovating, knowledge sharing by its members, and creating new paradigms of employability & entrepreneurship.

(With Inputs from PIB)

