Police outpost on NH-2 upgraded to police station in Mathura

The Jait police outpost on the National Highway-2 here has been converted into a police station, officials said on Monday ''The new police station will further improve law and order in the district,'' Inspector General of Police, Agra Range, Nachiketa Jha said.

There are 11 educational institutions, a university and eight banks under the jurisdiction of the new Jait police station, the officials said.

Six temples and four mosques also fall in the jurisdiction of the police station that would cover law and order of 38 villages, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)