ADB gets USD 1 mn grant from JFPR for Assam skill university

The Manila-headquartered multilateral funding agency said that the establishment of the skill university will strengthen industry-aligned and flexible skills education and training system to improve employability of youth and adults in Assam. The project is aligned with Indias National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship that envisages setting up skill universities that are integrated with higher education to create pathways for progression and mobility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ADB_HQ)
Asian Development Bank (ADB) has secured a USD 1 million (about Rs 7.4 crore) grant from Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR) to be utilized for knowledge and technical support for an ADB-funded skill university in Assam.

The Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR) has approved a USD 1 million grant to provide key knowledge and technical support to the project that will help establish a skill university in the state of Assam, the ADB said in a release on Friday.

The JFPR grant, together with a technical assistance grant of USD 0.15 million from ADB's Climate Change Fund, will support the USD 112 million Assam Skill University (ASU) Project.

The project was approved by the ADB on December 13, 2021, to set up a skilled university in the state. The Manila-headquartered multilateral funding agency said that the establishment of the skilled university will strengthen industry-aligned and flexible skills education and training system to improve the employability of youth and adults in Assam. The project is aligned with India's National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship that envisages setting up skill universities that are integrated with higher education to create pathways for progression and mobility.

