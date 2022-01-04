Employees vaccinated with at least one dose allowed to enter campus: Jamia

Jamia Millia Islamia has directed that only those employees who have received at least one dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine will be allowed entry in their offices and departments, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the campus.

In an order issued on December 31, the university said action will be taken against those employees who have not even taken a single dose of vaccine and they shall not be allowed entry in their offices.

''The period of absence from duties of such employees shall be treated as 'On Leave' till the administration of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine,'' the order stated.

The order said the administration of the first dose of the vaccine/complete vaccination will be verified by the department concerned through the Arogya Setu app or through the vaccination certificate produced by the employee concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)