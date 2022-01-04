Left Menu

Employees vaccinated with at least one dose allowed to enter campus: Jamia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 15:44 IST
Employees vaccinated with at least one dose allowed to enter campus: Jamia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia has directed that only those employees who have received at least one dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine will be allowed entry in their offices and departments, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the campus.

In an order issued on December 31, the university said action will be taken against those employees who have not even taken a single dose of vaccine and they shall not be allowed entry in their offices.

''The period of absence from duties of such employees shall be treated as 'On Leave' till the administration of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine,'' the order stated.

The order said the administration of the first dose of the vaccine/complete vaccination will be verified by the department concerned through the Arogya Setu app or through the vaccination certificate produced by the employee concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022