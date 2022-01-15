Left Menu

Medical student ragged at college hostel in Mumbai; 17 booked

An offence has been registered against 17 persons for allegedly passing casteist remarks and ragging a student of a government medical college and hostel here, police said on Saturday.The matter came to light on Friday after the 24-year-old student of Occupational Therapy at G S Medical College and KEM Hospital approached the police with a complaint, an official said.The complainant has alleged that his hostel roommates and other students of the medical college would verbally abuse, hurl casteist slurs and threaten him, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 20:18 IST
Medical student ragged at college hostel in Mumbai; 17 booked
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against 17 persons for allegedly passing casteist remarks and ragging a student of a government medical college and hostel here, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light on Friday after the 24-year-old student of Occupational Therapy at G S Medical College and KEM Hospital approached the police with a complaint, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that his hostel roommates and other students of the medical college would verbally abuse, hurl casteist slurs and threaten him, he said. The complainant has claimed that on various occasions in the last three years, the accused had harassed him, and some of these incidents had occurred in the presence of the hostel wardens, who did not take cognisance of it, the official said.

Last month, the victim and some activists has lodged a complaint with the Dean's office, following which a meeting of anti-ragging committee was held in the hostel, he said. The victim then approached the Bhoiwada police station in central Mumbai and filed his complaint against the accused students, wardens and others, the official said. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Maharashtra Anti-Ragging Act and IPC, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022