Nashik sees 2,939 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; 1,799 recover

The COVID-19 count in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,44,434 on Friday with the addition of 2,939 cases, while two deaths took the toll to 8,777, an official said.

So far, 4,19,692 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,799 on Friday, leaving the district with 15,965 active cases, he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said schools in the rural parts of the district will reopen for classroom teaching from Monday.

Earlier, amid a rise in cases due to the Omicron variant, schools for all classes barring X and XII were ordered to be shut from January 10 to 31.

