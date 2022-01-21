UP polls: 51 candidates file nominations on last day in Mathura

As many as 51 candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for the 18th Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

With these, the total number of nominations for the five Assembly constituencies in Mathura Lok Sabha constituency limits has swelled to 80, district returning officer Navneet Singh Chahal said.

He said while 18 candidates filed their nominations for the Mathura Assembly constituency, seven each were for Goverdhan and Chhata on Friday.

Another 13 nomination papers were filed for Mant Assembly constituency and six nominations for Baldeo Reserve Assembly constituency on the last day of filing the nominations here, the officials said.

Altogether, 27 candidates have filed nominations for Mathura constituency, 13 for Goverdhan, Chatta 15, Mant 15 and Baldeo 10, taking the total nominations in the district to 80.

The scrutiny of these nomination papers is slated for January 24 while the last date for their withdrawal is January 27, the officials said.

